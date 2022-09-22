Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathankulam: Headmistress draws flak for asking girl to remove hijab

The headmistress of a government higher secondary school in Sathankulam was mired in controversy after she allegedly urged a newly Muslim student to remove her hijab. 

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The headmistress of a government higher secondary school in Sathankulam was mired in controversy after she allegedly urged a newly Muslim student to remove her hijab. Sources said the headmistress, Sudha urged the parents of the student during admission that she has to follow other Muslim girls in the school. 

“However, the new girl reportedly came to school wearing a hijab on Tuesday. The headmistress urged the student to be in the same dress code as others,” they added. When the State treasurer of Women India Movement Dr Luminyasha visited the school, the headmistress informed her that she committed the act unintentionally.

On the other hand, School education department officials said Mandapam DEO is conducting an inquiry and a report would soon be submitted to CEO Ramanathapuram. The issue was settled after school officials, along with local jamat, decided all Muslim girl students could wear the hijab.

