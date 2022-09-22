Speaker R Selvam acting as second super CM: Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former chief minister V Narayanasamy charged the Legislative Assembly Speaker R Selvam with overstepping his jurisdiction, and acting as the “second super chief minister” after the Lt Governor. Selvam is indulging in politics and must resign from his post, he added.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Narayanasamy said the speaker had been interfering in the government, beyond the limits of his power. "Recently, the Speaker intimidated police, questioning them about how permission was given to the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam to stage an agitation," he said. Wondering what connection the Speaker had with the stir, Narayanasamy pointed out that once an elected member becomes Speaker, he must become neutral. "But Selvam continues to support the BJP, participates in meetings and party functions."

The Congress leader accused the BJP of double-standards by shadow-boxing their ally AINRC with various grievances while continuing their alliance. "The BJP MLAs have been holding meetings and expressing grievances against the chief minister every two months. If there is no cohesion in the alliance , the BJP should leave the coalition. The continuing of the alliance exposes their double-standards," he said.

He alleged under the supervision of Minister for Civil supplies Sai Saravana Kumar, red ration cards were issued to 200 ineligible families in Karaikal, without following due procedure, while several applications gathered dust. When former Minister R Kamalakannan objected to it, false complaints was filed against him, said Narayanasamy.

According to Narayanasamy, the RSS workers are intimidating officials and trying to create a futile sectarian riot in Karaikal, He accused the BJP of harbouring criminals who joined the party expecting protection. Politicians who defected to the BJP were being given prominence over cadres who have been in the party for several years, he added.

Stating that the flu was spreading fast and a lot of children are affected, Narayanasamy urged the Chief Minister who holds the health portfolio to take measures. "So far, no medical camps were conducted in rural areas, despite the L-G's direction," he added.

Faulting the Central and State government for the lack of employment opportunities, he said that youngsters are falling into the hands of unscrupulous agents to get employment in other countries. "The Union and State governments must create employment opportunities, so that youngsters find jobs in their own countries," said Narayanasamy.

