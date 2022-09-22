Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur: Farmer diverts PAP canal water into quarry

A farmer in in Poomalur village in Palladam has allegedly built a channel from the PAP canal and diverted water to an anandoned stone quarry.

Published: 22nd September 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, farming, agriculture

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A farmer in in Poomalur village in Palladam has allegedly built a channel from the PAP canal and diverted water to an anandoned stone quarry. The incident came to light on Wednesday after a section of farmers informed PWD and revenue officials regarding the issue. A case was registered in Mangalam police station on Wednesday afternoon.

Poomalur Panchayat President V Priyanka said, “The spot is located in Lakshmi Nagar and the farmer has dug a small channel through his farmland to fill the stone quarry. The VAO and PWD officials inspected the spot and closed the  channel.” K Anbarasan a farmer in the village said, “The incident has come as a huge shock for us since  water is released in the canal for just 5-7 days in turn system.”

A PWD official said, “The individual, Govindasamy,  has vast tracts of land near the canal. Since the water release is for a shorter duration, he built a channel for about 300 metres to divert water to the quarry, which is spread over half an acre. It was abandoned 10 years ago. A joint team of VAO and PWD officials inspected the spot and closed the channel. We have given a complaint to Palladam police and inquiry has been launched.”

