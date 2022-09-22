Tiruvallur: 1K fever camps held; mobile units to review schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated special fever camps in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday. The health department conducted 1,000 special fever camps across the State, including 100 in the Chennai Corporation.

Speaking to the press, the Health Minister said, from January to till date, 1,267 H1N1 influenza cases and 11 deaths were reported in the State. Now, there are 353 active cases, of which 285 are taking treatment in private hospitals, nine in government hospitals and 51 at home.

Of the 353 cases, 53 patients are less than five years old, 61 are in the 5-14 age group, 167 in the 15-65 age group and 72 are over the age of 65, Subramanian said. The minister added that mobile vehicles will go to schools and review the situation. The State is also regularly asking for medical experts’ suggestions on managing and controlling fever cases in the State. So there is no need to panic.

The State is taking dengue control measures also. The public should keep their surroundings free from water stagnation. The Health Department has been continuously conducting awareness on the same, Subramanian added.

The minister further said a nurse and a medical officer were transferred from the Chunambedu Primary Health Centre case after nurses attended a delivery with the help of the medical officer assisting through video call.

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated special fever camps in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday. The health department conducted 1,000 special fever camps across the State, including 100 in the Chennai Corporation. Speaking to the press, the Health Minister said, from January to till date, 1,267 H1N1 influenza cases and 11 deaths were reported in the State. Now, there are 353 active cases, of which 285 are taking treatment in private hospitals, nine in government hospitals and 51 at home. Of the 353 cases, 53 patients are less than five years old, 61 are in the 5-14 age group, 167 in the 15-65 age group and 72 are over the age of 65, Subramanian said. The minister added that mobile vehicles will go to schools and review the situation. The State is also regularly asking for medical experts’ suggestions on managing and controlling fever cases in the State. So there is no need to panic. The State is taking dengue control measures also. The public should keep their surroundings free from water stagnation. The Health Department has been continuously conducting awareness on the same, Subramanian added. The minister further said a nurse and a medical officer were transferred from the Chunambedu Primary Health Centre case after nurses attended a delivery with the help of the medical officer assisting through video call.