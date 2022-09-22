Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvallur: 1K fever camps held; mobile units to review schools

The health department conducted 1,000 special fever camps across the State, including 100 in the Chennai Corporation.  

Published: 22nd September 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Special fever camp at Sathya Sai Nagar in Chennai on Wednesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated special fever camps in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday. The health department conducted 1,000 special fever camps across the State, including 100 in the Chennai Corporation.  

Speaking to the press, the Health Minister said, from January to till date, 1,267 H1N1 influenza cases and 11 deaths were reported in the State. Now, there are 353 active cases, of which 285 are taking treatment in private hospitals, nine in government hospitals and 51 at home. 

Of the 353 cases, 53 patients are less than five years old, 61 are in the 5-14 age group, 167 in the 15-65 age group and 72 are over the age of 65, Subramanian said. The minister added that mobile vehicles will go to schools and review the situation. The State is also regularly asking for medical experts’ suggestions on managing and controlling fever cases in the State. So there is no need to panic. 

The State is taking dengue control measures also. The public should keep their surroundings free from water stagnation. The Health Department has been continuously conducting awareness on the same, Subramanian added. 

The minister further said a nurse and a medical officer were transferred from the Chunambedu Primary Health Centre case after nurses attended a delivery with the help of the medical officer assisting through video call.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian Tiruvallur
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp