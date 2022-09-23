Home States Tamil Nadu

Illam Thedi Kalvi to get 182 temporary teachers

Earlier, the department allowed the School Management Committees to fill 13,331 teacher posts vacant in schools across the State.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department has permitted headmasters in various schools to appoint 182 teachers on a temporary basis to replace those who have been deputed to various works, including the Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme. 

Earlier, the department allowed the School Management Committees to fill 13,331 teacher posts vacant in schools across the State. Even as several activists opined that the appointment of temporary teachers will affect the quality of education in the schools and urged the department to recruit permanent staff, an order for temporary appointment has been given again.

Even as the elementary education officer posts were restored by a government order recently, the school education department surrendered several posts so that the new posts could be created instead of creating new posts, said sources. 

