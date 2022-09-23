Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt must rein in drug smuggling: TMC

Published: 23rd September 2022 05:40 AM

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan has urged the State government to rein in online gambling and drug smuggling with an iron hand. Speaking to reporters at Kovilpatti, Vasan said major ports are being used for drug smuggling and the State has been unable to initiate action against smugglers.

"To prevent youngsters from getting addicted, the government should come down on drug smuggling with an iron hand and should not paralyse the police from taking action in this issue," said Vasan.

"Online gambling games like rummy are plaguing society. It is a mystery why the government has allowed gambling and who is behind it and who is earning out of this gambling business. Even as many have committed suicides and lost their properties to gambling, the government stand is favouring digital gambling," he said.

On the opposition's efforts to defeat the BJP, Vasan said that they will not succeed since people in many states trust in BJP's activities. He also condemned Nilgiris MP A Raja's comments against Hinduism. 

Comments

