Home States Tamil Nadu

44 Irulas from Krishnagiri suffer without power for 20 years

Forty four Irulas from 11 families in Kamarajar Nagar near Singarapettai in Uthangarai taluk are living without power connection and other basic amenities for over two decades.

Published: 24th September 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: 44 Irulas from 11 families in Kamarajar Nagar near Singarapettai in Uthangarai taluk are living without power connection and other basic amenities for over two decades. Saraswati Vijayan (36), panchayat president of Vellakuttai, said, “We are staying in thatched-roof houses. When it rains, water enters our house and the wall of my house collapsed on Monday for the second time in two years. Revenue department officials did not take steps to repair the house.”

She added that department officials visited the house on Monday evening after the issue was brought to the notice of district administration.

“Even though the revenue department has identified a piece of land in Kamarajar Nagar for us two years ago and promised they would allot three cents to each family, but it is yet to be allotted to us,” she said.
Another villager, G Malliga (65), said, “We have to depend on an open well for water and we have to bring water from caste Hindu locality nearby. We request the administration to provide proper houses with basic amenities to us.”

Uthangarai tahsildar C Govindaraj said a proposal has been sent to the district administration seeking land allocation and. Distict Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer G Gopu ( in - charge) said he would inspect the spot next week. Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy said he was aware of the issue and that would look into it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnagiri Irulas
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp