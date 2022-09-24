Caste identity in street board irks residents in Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur Corporation officials on Friday removed a board from a street that carried a caste name following opposition from the residents. Officials said they could only remove the board and that the area could be renamed only if a GO is passed.

A Raja, resident of KVR Nagar said, “Last week, as part of the Smart City scheme, workers installed new street boards in our locality. But to our shock the word ‘AD colony’ was added in one of the street names. It is a fact that a few SC families lived in the street, but the authorities should not have identified them by mentioning it in the name board.”

B Gnanasekaran, DYFI secretary in KVR Nagar said,”Many boards are installed in Ward 42 of Fourth Zone of Tiruppur City Corporation. The objectionable board was installed in Kodikambam 1st street. Initially, residents did not notice the name. A few days ago, they were shocked to find the street board with this name. So, they objected to the name and sought immediate removal of the board.”

An official from Tiruppur City Corporation said, “Street names are created through a gazette notification. Municipalities and Corporations have no powers to change a name. Only after notification from higher authorities, we can remove them. But, after objections, we removed the board toprevent law and order issues. We have informed higher authorities, and they must take steps to correct it.”

