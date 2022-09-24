Congress opposes opening of toll plaza on NH-944

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Opposing the Union government's move to allow National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to collect toll from the newly-laid four-way lane from Nagercoil to Kavalkinaru (NH-944), functionaries of the Congress staged a demonstration in front of the toll plaza at Thirupathisaram on Thursday. While the collection of toll was slated to begin on or before September 24, NHAI sources said it would be delayed as the toll plaza hasn't yet received power connection from the State electricity board.

Earlier, in order to reach Kavalkinaru from Nagercoil, commuters had to take NH-47 B via Aralvoimozhi and Thovalai. "In this situation, NHAI has been laying a 54 km lane from Kanniyakumari to Kalliyakkavalai, and completed works for the 16.27 km Nagercoil-Kavalkinaru stretch. It starts near APPTA market in Nagercoil and joins the four lane road at NH-44 between Kavalkinaru and Kanniyakumari," sources added.

The toll fee decided by the authorities for car/ jeep/ van/LMV category is `40 for a single journey and `60 for the return journey within 24 hours. The rate will be `20 for commercial vehicles registered in the district. For a monthly pass, commuters have to pay `1,310 and can avail 50 single journeys. Tolls will also be levied on heavy vehicles.

"The four-way lane is a new alignment, hence the toll plaza was set-up. Two-wheelers can ply through this stretch without any fee. The rate of monthly pass for local non-commercial vehicles would be`315 only," an NHAI official said, adding that the reason for some accidents earlier was due to the large number of vehicles plying on the same lane.

Former Congress district president R Rathakrishnan said the move is not acceptable as most of the four-way line works in the district have not been completed. "The toll plaza at Thirupathisaram, is located around 45 kms from Nanguneri toll gate. Villagers have also expressed opposition against the toll plaza," he added.

