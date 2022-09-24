Congress president election: ‘Pledge to implement Udaipur decisions’

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders and cadres of the party are urging AICC president candidates to take a pledge to implement the Udaipur Chintan Shivir resolutions within 100 days of assuming office. Several thousands of Congress functionaries signed an appeal to this effect.

While the filing of nominations starts September 24, leaders and cadres are busy signing the e-appel to the AICC chief candidates. “We appeal to each candidate in the election for the President of the All India Congress Committee to undertake a public pledge to involve party members from block committees up to the CWC and implement the Udaipur Declaration in its entirety within the first 100 days of assuming office,” the e-appeal read.

The appeal highlighted the declaration adopted by the Congress Working Committee in the NavSankalp meeting held at Udaipur in May-2022. Some of the important declarations are—follow Gandhian values with strict adherence to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitutional values and the idea of a secular India, avoiding hard and soft religious fundamentalism, to increase the representation of women, SC, ST, OBC and minorities in party positions and electoral tickets.

CHENNAI: Leaders and cadres of the party are urging AICC president candidates to take a pledge to implement the Udaipur Chintan Shivir resolutions within 100 days of assuming office. Several thousands of Congress functionaries signed an appeal to this effect. While the filing of nominations starts September 24, leaders and cadres are busy signing the e-appel to the AICC chief candidates. “We appeal to each candidate in the election for the President of the All India Congress Committee to undertake a public pledge to involve party members from block committees up to the CWC and implement the Udaipur Declaration in its entirety within the first 100 days of assuming office,” the e-appeal read. The appeal highlighted the declaration adopted by the Congress Working Committee in the NavSankalp meeting held at Udaipur in May-2022. Some of the important declarations are—follow Gandhian values with strict adherence to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitutional values and the idea of a secular India, avoiding hard and soft religious fundamentalism, to increase the representation of women, SC, ST, OBC and minorities in party positions and electoral tickets.