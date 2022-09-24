Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress president election: ‘Pledge to implement Udaipur decisions’

While the filing of nominations starts September 24, leaders and cadres are busy signing the e-appel to the AICC chief candidates.

Published: 24th September 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a girl during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Angamaly

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a girl during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Angamaly

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders and cadres of the party are urging AICC president candidates to take a pledge to implement the Udaipur Chintan Shivir resolutions within 100 days of assuming office. Several thousands of Congress functionaries signed an appeal to this effect.

While the filing of nominations starts September 24, leaders and cadres are busy signing the e-appel to the AICC chief candidates. “We appeal to each candidate in the election for the President of the All India Congress Committee to undertake a public pledge to involve party members from block committees up to the CWC and implement the Udaipur Declaration in its entirety within the first 100 days of assuming office,” the e-appeal read.

The appeal highlighted the declaration adopted by the Congress Working Committee in the NavSankalp meeting held at Udaipur in May-2022. Some of the important declarations are—follow Gandhian values with strict adherence to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitutional values and the idea of a secular India, avoiding hard and soft religious fundamentalism, to increase the representation of women, SC, ST, OBC and minorities in party positions and electoral tickets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress president election Udaipur Congress
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp