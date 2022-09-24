Home States Tamil Nadu

Government order 100 essential for TNEB employees’ welfare: Union

Tangedco employees affiliated with the BMS trade union staged a protest on Friday, urging to implement government order (GO) 100 ensuring TNEB employees’ welfare.

CHENNAI: Tangedco employees affiliated with the BMS trade union staged a protest on Friday, urging to implement government order (GO) 100 ensuring TNEB employees’ welfare. BMS State organisation secretary R Murali Krishnan told mediapersons that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi issued the GO in 2010.

“The GO’s prime intention is to make a tripartite agreement with Tangedco and the State government to restore workers’ rights including wage revision settlements, service regulation, workload, pension benefits and so on,” he said.

He also pointed out that Tangedco employees have been fighting for a decade for this but their demands have been ignored,” he worried. He added that since the State government was yet to execute the order, thousands of employees had lost wage increments that should have been given once in four years.

Several workers have been waiting for promotions, but no steps were taken. BMS (engineer’s wing) State general secretary E Nadarajan added that, “As the State government has allowed private entities in the power distribution and maintenance sector, monthly salary and pension benefits could be affected.”

