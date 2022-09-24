Home States Tamil Nadu

Illegal detention: TN asked to pay Rs 5 lakh relief

‘Retaining 2 women in custody after Goondas Act against them was struck down shows bureaucratic lethargy’

Published: 24th September 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that the illegal detention of two women even after the invocation of the Goondas Act against them was struck down as a classic case of ‘bureaucratic lethargy’ and ‘slumber’, the Madras High Court has ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to them.

While it is the duty of the court to see that any individual, who crosses the boundaries carved out by law is dealt with appropriately, it is also the foremost duty of the courts to uphold the dignity of personal liberty, observed a division bench of justices S Vaidyanathan and AD Jagadish Chandira recently.

They ordered, “...Having found that she was kept in illegal detention for 128 days, we direct the State to pay a sum of Rs 5 lakh to Muthulakshmi towards compensation in 6 weeks.” The order was passed on a petition filed by Muthulakshmi’s husband Manoharan of Nagapattinam district. Similarly, the bench ordered the same amount of compensation for another woman, Sathiya of Nagapattinam.

Both were arrested by the district police on December 8, 2021, and the Goondas Act, for bootlegging, was invoked against them on January 28, 2022. However, the detention order was struck down by the Advisory Board on March 15, 2022. It was submitted before the bench that the relevant file was sent to the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise by the concerned officers of the Home department on March 16 and the Minister approved it on the following day. However, it reached only on July 22.

The judges noted that it is a classic case of bureaucratic lethargy and slumber, which has played a lot in depriving the personal liberty of a citizen guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The protection extends even to a convict who does not lose his fundamental rights merely because he is convicted or under preventive detention.

Arrested in January
Both were arrested by the district police on December 8, 2021, and the Goondas Act, for bootlegging, was invoked against them on January 28, 2022

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Illegal detention
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp