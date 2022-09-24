Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, apply online for patta transfer

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched a new online facility enabling the public to apply for patta transfer of lands from any part of the State.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched a new online facility enabling the public to apply for patta transfer of lands from any part of the State. The facility titled ‘Engirunthum Enthanerathilum’ (Anytime Anywhere) has been made available on https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in/citizen and the public can also download urban land record details.

Landowners can apply for patta transfer which involves sub-division transfer and name transfer online. With this facility in place, people need not go to the Common Service Centres or to the Tahsildar offices to apply for patta transfer. People also can make necessary payments online instead of visiting banks.

Also, once the patta transfer is approved, the public can download a copy of the order, patta, etc, from the website. The new facility also safeguards people from the problems caused by intermediaries. “The automatic transfer of patta upon sale of new properties at registration offices will continue.

However, landowners can simultaneously apply through the portal,” said a revenue official. An official release said urban land records have been computerised between the period between 2014 and 2017 and made available to the public through the software, Tamilnilam, in a gradual manner. 

