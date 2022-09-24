Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamils working abroad jumps from 28 lakh in 2015 to 2-3 crore currently

"Available statistics on Tamils in foreign countries are not complete and this makes it difficult to assist everyone in times of crisis.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The number of Tamils working abroad has jumped from 28 lakh in 2015 to 2-3 crore at present and the State government is taking measures to ensure their welfare, said Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-resident Tamils Department Commissioner Jacintha Lazarus on Friday.

Addressing officials at a State-level consultation meeting on pre-departure issues and the fair recruitment process for Indians migrating to the middle east, she said the government had launched a special centre to assist Tamils abroad and that the public could avail themselves of the services through a toll-free number.

"Available statistics on Tamils in foreign countries are not complete and this makes it difficult to assist everyone in times of crisis. So, all of them should be asked to register their addresses with the Tamil Nadu Welfare Board. Youngsters should be cautious while applying for jobs, as a lot of fake foreign job offers are circulating on social media. Also, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a special scheme to provide business loans for those returning from abroad," Lazarus said.

Also during the meeting, Ramanathapuram Collector Johnny Tom Varghese said the State government had unveiled various schemes for the welfare of non-resident Tamils. A special safety centre exclusively to attend to their affairs is being set up in the district. Various other district administration officials also attended the meeting.

