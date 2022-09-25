Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP functionary’s car set ablaze in Erode

Police are on high alert in Puliyampatti in Erode, after miscreants set fire to a car belonging to a BJP functionary on Saturday.

By Express News Service

ERODE: Police are on high alert in Puliyampatti in Erode, after miscreants set fire to a car belonging to a BJP functionary on Saturday. According to the police, Sivasekar (51), a resident of 4th Street in Punjai Puliyampatti, is a former vice president of BJP’s city campaign team.

He runs a travel agency in Puliyampatti and he parked some of his cars near his home. At around 1 am on Saturday, one of the cars were set on fire, following which residents alerted Sivasekar.

He informed the fire and rescue department, who finally managed to extinguish the fire, but the car was completely burnt. Puliyampatti police formed a special team to nab the accused and further investigation is on. =

