Coimbatore: Two held for assaulting SDPI functionary

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The city police arrested two right-wing supporters on Saturday for assaulting a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) functionary at Kannappa Nagar in Coimbatore city on Friday evening. The arrested accused were identified as N Padaiyappa (28) and his friend M Nandaprakash (27).

