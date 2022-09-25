Coimbatore: Two held for assaulting SDPI functionary
COIMBATORE: The city police arrested two right-wing supporters on Saturday for assaulting a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) functionary at Kannappa Nagar in Coimbatore city on Friday evening. The arrested accused were identified as N Padaiyappa (28) and his friend M Nandaprakash (27).