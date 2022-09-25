Three petrol bombs hurled at RSS functionary's house in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Unidentified persons hurled three petrol bombs at the house of an RSS functionary in Madurai around 7.30 pm on Saturday. Police said the attack was reported at the residence of RSS area functionary MH Krishnan in Mela Anuppanadi in Keerathurai police station limits.



"Two men came on a two-wheeler to the spot, and the man riding pillion lit three bombs and hurled them at the house. Two of these bombs exploded and the duo fled from the scene. No one was injured in the incident. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack. We also can't say if the incident is related to the NIA raids on PFI offices, as the probe is in the initial stages," a police officer said. Deputy Commissioner South Srinivasa Perumal also inspected the spot.



In a separate incident on Friday night, unidentified persons set fire to a secondhand vehicle shop owned by BJP worker Senthil Paulrak of Kudaiparaipatti village in Dindigul South police station limits. Five two-wheelers and a four-wheeler were damaged in the incident.

