Home States Tamil Nadu

Three petrol bombs hurled at RSS functionary's house in Madurai

Police said the attack was reported at the residence of RSS area functionary MH Krishnan in Mela Anuppanadi in Keerathurai police station limits.
 

Published: 25th September 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Unidentified persons hurled three petrol bombs at the house of an RSS functionary in Madurai around 7.30 pm on Saturday. Police said the attack was reported at the residence of RSS area functionary MH Krishnan in Mela Anuppanadi in Keerathurai police station limits.

"Two men came on a two-wheeler to the spot, and the man riding pillion lit three bombs and hurled them at the house. Two of these bombs exploded and the duo fled from the scene. No one was injured in the incident. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack. We also can't say if the incident is related to the NIA raids on PFI offices, as the probe is in the initial stages," a police officer said. Deputy Commissioner South Srinivasa Perumal also inspected the spot.

In a separate incident on Friday night, unidentified persons set fire to a secondhand vehicle shop owned by BJP worker Senthil Paulrak of Kudaiparaipatti village in Dindigul South police station limits. Five two-wheelers and a four-wheeler were damaged in the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Madurai petrol bomb
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp