Woman shifted to private hospital dies after ‘power failure’ in Annur GH

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital after a power cut and alleged generator failure in the Annur Government Hospital(GH) a few days ago, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment. Police registered a case of unnatural death. However, the health officials said the generator at the hospital had no issues.

The deceased was identified as Vanmathi, wife of M Vigneshwaran of Kumarapalayam, who was admitted to the Annur GH for her delivery.Furore broke out in Annur, as the family members and relatives of the woman demanded action against the hospital staff and lay siege to the GH. They staged a protest in front of the hospital and urged the government to provide compensation to the family members of the woman.



Based on the complaint from the relatives of the woman, Kovilpalayam police filed a case of unnatural death and are waiting for the internal probe report. The Joint Director of Health Services in the Coimbatore district Dr E Chandra along with the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and other health department officials visited the hospital and conducted an inquiry with the family members of the deceased and the hospital staff.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr E Chandra said that the investigation is currently in progress and can't come to any conclusions now. She also added that necessary action will be taken based on the enquiry report. "A team of technicians checked the generator at the hospital premises and found no issues with the generator. Even during the power shutdown on Friday, the hospital was fully functional through the generator's power without any issues. Allegations of the generator failure at the hospital are nothing but false information," she said.



Meanwhile, the hospital administration placed a sign board in front of the hospital, which said 'media persons prohibited' which created a huge uproar.



According to the sources, on Wednesday, the doctors at the hospital decided to perform a C-section and administered Vanmathi anaesthesia. But, suddenly, there was a power cut in the hospital and the generator also allegedly failed. Soon, she was later admitted to a nearby private hospital where she delivered a baby. As she suffered a seizure, the doctors advised the family members to take her to the CMCH for advanced treatment. On the way to CMCH, she suffered another attack and was admitted to another private hospital. However, Vanmathi died at the hospital in the early hours of Saturday while undergoing treatment.

