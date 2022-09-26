Get Covid booster dose by Sept 30, doubt it’ll be free after: Tamil Nadu Health Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said it was still difficult to convince people to take booster dose and urged them to make use of the next five days to take it for free.

“We are not sure if the booster doses will be administered for free after September 30. An announcement regarding it is expected to be released in the coming days. In these five days, the Covid-19 vaccine will be available at all the 11,333 medical facilities of the health department,” he said.

The 38th Covid-19 mega vaccination camp was held on Sunday at 50,000 locations across TN, the only state to hold such mega vaccinations camps. As a result of making the vaccination camp a movement, TN could vaccinate 96.55% of its population with the first dose and 91.39% with the second. The people, however, are still hesitant to take booster dose. There are still 3.40 crore eligible people, he said. A total of 7.75 lakh vaccines were administered during the 38th mega vaccination camp.

He also distributed a medical kit to a beneficiary in Virgambakkam under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM). With this, 90 lakh medical kits have been distributed. “A total of 74% of the State’s population have been screened for various diseases. In Chennai, 40% of the people have been screened. MTM has helped increase the number of people using government healthcare, he said.

As for flu cases, he said 465 people, including 81 children, are undergoing treatment across TN. The number of cases was 381 last week. Most recover in three to four days.

