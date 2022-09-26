Home States Tamil Nadu

Other States keen to follow Dravidian model: CM Stalin

The CM also listed out government initiatives in areas of health and education and said the schemes stand testimony to the DMK’s inclusive governance model.

Published: 26th September 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 05:46 AM

DMK President M K Stalin during election campaign in Coimbatore. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Addressing the third International Humanism Conference on Social Justice held in Canada through a videoconference facility on Sunday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said his ‘Dravidian Model’ government stands for all-round and inclusive governance. Several State governments in the country are interested in emulating the model, Stalin said.  

The CM said the core values of the model are humanism and social justice. Growth should not just be economic in nature; it should enable social progress, the CM said. We have ensured there is social justice in all fields, including reservation, he said. The CM also listed out government initiatives in areas of health and education and said the schemes stand testimony to the DMK’s inclusive governance model.

Tamil Nadu has made rapid strides in various fields in the last 50 years by focusing on reservation, two-language formula, development of Tamil language and infrastructure and farming, he said. The CM also paid rich tributes to reformist leader ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy and hailed him as a visionary.

