Tamil Nadu Congress starts 75-km rally to ‘protect Constitution’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as eight wings of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Sunday started a three-day march towards Sriperumbudur from Chennai to raise awareness on the alleged efforts of the BJP-led Union government to destroy the Constitution of India. The 75-km rally titled ‘Let us protect the Constitution’ was flagged off by TNCC president KS Alagiri and former Union ministers P Chidambaram, Su Thirunavukkarasar, Digvijaya Singh and Salman Khurshid, among others, at the party headquarters Sathyamoorthi Bhavan here. The leaders accused the BJP of destroying the Constitution, and highlighted India’s pluralism and the need to foster unity. They also said the message of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra should reach every household in the country to bring people together to protect India and the Constitution. The rally will reach the memorial of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur on September 27.