Tamil Nadu: Farmers demand mobile paddy dryers to maintain moisture content for sales to TNCSC

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: In a view to conform to moisture content norms for procurement of paddy grain, farmers in Mayiladuthurai urge the authorities concerned to provide them with mobile paddy dryers at a subsidised rate or on a rental basis.

With the recent spell of unseasonal rains, farmers have been struggling to limit the moisture content in grains below the required procurement rate of 17% set by TNCSC. 'Arupathi' P Kalyanam, a farmer representative, urged the State government to sell such dryers at 50% subsidy. "Also, the agriculture engineering department should buy the machines and rent it out to farmers," he said.

As per norms, TNCSC procures paddy grains with a moisture content lesser than or equal to 17%. Grains with moisture content above 20% are returned to the farmers, farmers alleged, adding that the dryer machines would be a huge relief for them as they are capable of bringing down the moisture content by at least 6% in an hour. "It also winnows chaffy panicles," farmers said.

Speaking of procuring good quality paddy, P Kalyanam said, "The State government wants to procure good quality paddy from farmers and return good quality rice to people. With the machines, both the farmers and the government would benefit as the quality would not be compromised." G Gopiganesan, a farmer representative from Sankaranpandal, said, "TNCSC should deploy mobile paddy dryers to every tenth DPC in the district and the farmers themselves should pay for paddy exceeding the required moisture limit. The State government could also provide subsidy for the fuel to operate the dryers."

An official from the agriculture engineering department said machines could be given on rental basis if the State government permits. On Saturday, officials from the agricultural department demonstrated the functioning of a mobile paddy dryer, which is capable of drying two to three tonnes of paddy grain in an hour, to farmers of the district. District Collector R Lalitha oversaw the demonstration.

MAYILADUTHURAI: In a view to conform to moisture content norms for procurement of paddy grain, farmers in Mayiladuthurai urge the authorities concerned to provide them with mobile paddy dryers at a subsidised rate or on a rental basis. With the recent spell of unseasonal rains, farmers have been struggling to limit the moisture content in grains below the required procurement rate of 17% set by TNCSC. 'Arupathi' P Kalyanam, a farmer representative, urged the State government to sell such dryers at 50% subsidy. "Also, the agriculture engineering department should buy the machines and rent it out to farmers," he said. As per norms, TNCSC procures paddy grains with a moisture content lesser than or equal to 17%. Grains with moisture content above 20% are returned to the farmers, farmers alleged, adding that the dryer machines would be a huge relief for them as they are capable of bringing down the moisture content by at least 6% in an hour. "It also winnows chaffy panicles," farmers said. Speaking of procuring good quality paddy, P Kalyanam said, "The State government wants to procure good quality paddy from farmers and return good quality rice to people. With the machines, both the farmers and the government would benefit as the quality would not be compromised." G Gopiganesan, a farmer representative from Sankaranpandal, said, "TNCSC should deploy mobile paddy dryers to every tenth DPC in the district and the farmers themselves should pay for paddy exceeding the required moisture limit. The State government could also provide subsidy for the fuel to operate the dryers." An official from the agriculture engineering department said machines could be given on rental basis if the State government permits. On Saturday, officials from the agricultural department demonstrated the functioning of a mobile paddy dryer, which is capable of drying two to three tonnes of paddy grain in an hour, to farmers of the district. District Collector R Lalitha oversaw the demonstration.