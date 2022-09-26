Thattukadai: Dubai-returnee's 'surprise' Tirupati visit lands him in trouble

By Express News Service

Secret prayers

A police probe into a missing person complaint in Chennai took a surprising turn after the man turned up two days later. The man, who was coming from Dubai, was supposed to have reached home on the morning of September 19. Since there was no news from him for several hours, his panicked wife lodged a complaint. But two days later, the man turned up at his house to ‘surprise’ his wife. Police say after reaching Chennai, he went to Tirupati for a darshan. As the darshan took time, the man could get back only after two days.

Media grill in Mangalambigai

When Madurai Adheenam visited Mangalambigai Udanurai Arutkondanathar Temple in Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram district, journalists were milling around for a bite. BJP functionaries had invited the media for the event coverage and arranged for a press meet. The first to shoot a question was a TV reporter who sought the Adheenam’s comment on Nilgiris MP A Raja’s provocative remarks about Hinduism. Adheenam replied he can’t say anything about it. But when a few reporters insisted, an irked Adheenam accused the media of trying to drag him into trouble. Soon after, the visibly upset Adheenam left the scene. Some BJP functionaries meanwhile had a spat with journos but were pacified by senior party colleagues.

Dindigul’s duet

Former minister and AIADMK leader Natham R Viswanathan, currently secretary of Dindigul East, organised a protest condemning the government’s electricity tariff hike outside his territory, at Dindigul West, which is former minister Dindigul Sreenivasan’s limit. Since it’s unusual for a district secretary to hold protests in another’s limits, there was hushed murmurs. It’s no secret that the two leaders were snake and mongoose for years. The latest episode took place after the EPS faction elected Dindigul Sreenivasan as treasurer of the party. No wonder, Natham Viswanathan mobilised a huge crowd during the protest.

Daylight robbery

While complaints are galore about the random ticket charges levied by private bus operators for Tiruchy-Chennai trips, TNIE had a first-hand experience recently. A senior reporter was levied Rs 550 for a trip but no ticket was issued. Once inside the bus, he realised that many co-passengers paid only Rs 450 per seat. Three girl students told the person in charge of the bus that they were levied Rs 500 each, though they were promised that the fare was only Rs 450. The person told them that Rs 50 was “brokerage”. The girls refused to pay anything more than the bus fare. After much argument, they were promised that it would be returned. A young man too questioned the ways of the bus operators but was threatened. After long arguments, he got down from the bus. The girls got their money back only at Koyambedu terminus, after seven-and-a-half hours of travel.

(Contributed by Gautham S, Bagalavan Perier B, Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam and T Muruganandham. Compiled by Sreejith PM)

Secret prayers A police probe into a missing person complaint in Chennai took a surprising turn after the man turned up two days later. The man, who was coming from Dubai, was supposed to have reached home on the morning of September 19. Since there was no news from him for several hours, his panicked wife lodged a complaint. But two days later, the man turned up at his house to ‘surprise’ his wife. Police say after reaching Chennai, he went to Tirupati for a darshan. As the darshan took time, the man could get back only after two days. Media grill in Mangalambigai When Madurai Adheenam visited Mangalambigai Udanurai Arutkondanathar Temple in Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram district, journalists were milling around for a bite. BJP functionaries had invited the media for the event coverage and arranged for a press meet. The first to shoot a question was a TV reporter who sought the Adheenam’s comment on Nilgiris MP A Raja’s provocative remarks about Hinduism. Adheenam replied he can’t say anything about it. But when a few reporters insisted, an irked Adheenam accused the media of trying to drag him into trouble. Soon after, the visibly upset Adheenam left the scene. Some BJP functionaries meanwhile had a spat with journos but were pacified by senior party colleagues. Dindigul’s duet Former minister and AIADMK leader Natham R Viswanathan, currently secretary of Dindigul East, organised a protest condemning the government’s electricity tariff hike outside his territory, at Dindigul West, which is former minister Dindigul Sreenivasan’s limit. Since it’s unusual for a district secretary to hold protests in another’s limits, there was hushed murmurs. It’s no secret that the two leaders were snake and mongoose for years. The latest episode took place after the EPS faction elected Dindigul Sreenivasan as treasurer of the party. No wonder, Natham Viswanathan mobilised a huge crowd during the protest. Daylight robbery While complaints are galore about the random ticket charges levied by private bus operators for Tiruchy-Chennai trips, TNIE had a first-hand experience recently. A senior reporter was levied Rs 550 for a trip but no ticket was issued. Once inside the bus, he realised that many co-passengers paid only Rs 450 per seat. Three girl students told the person in charge of the bus that they were levied Rs 500 each, though they were promised that the fare was only Rs 450. The person told them that Rs 50 was “brokerage”. The girls refused to pay anything more than the bus fare. After much argument, they were promised that it would be returned. A young man too questioned the ways of the bus operators but was threatened. After long arguments, he got down from the bus. The girls got their money back only at Koyambedu terminus, after seven-and-a-half hours of travel. (Contributed by Gautham S, Bagalavan Perier B, Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam and T Muruganandham. Compiled by Sreejith PM)