TN violence: DGP warns of NSA case, Centre seeks report 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI/COIMBATORE: After a series of molotov cocktail attacks across the State, DGP C Sylendra Babu on Sunday warned that those disturbing public peace will be booked under the National Security (NSA) Act. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said the Centre has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the violence and action will be taken based on the report. Verma was speaking to reporters after attending a BJP executive committee meeting in Ramanathapuram on Sunday.

The DGP, in a statement, said 250 suspects have been interrogated so far and over 100 of them are still being questioned. “We have also arrested a few and seized their vehicles,” the statement said. In connection with stone pelting during protests against NIA raids on Popular Front of India premises, 19 have been arrested, the statement said. Police have also booked cases against petrol bunk owners for selling petrol in bottles. Bunks have been directed not to sell fuel in bottles.

The Salem city police have arrested two people, including the district president of the SDPI, after kerosene-filled bottles were hurled at the house of an RSS member in Salem on Sunday. The house of Kalyanasundaram, a businessman and BJP supporter in Kanniyakumari, was also attacked with molotov cocktail on Sunday.

In a press meet held in Chennai, PFI State chief M Mohammed Sheikh Ansari said some BJP and Hindu outfit leaders have set fire to their own property for political mileage in the past. “Police should probe in that angle too,” he said.

Hindu outfit members given security, says IGP Asra Garg

As incidents of arson spread to southern parts of the State, South Zone Inspector General Asra Garg held a press conference warning stringent action. Asra Garg said they have made a list of people belonging to Hindu outfits in southern districts and they have been given security.

When asked about police action in cases of people vandalising their own properties for political gain, the officer assured action against them too. Sources said six vehicles, including a car, owned by BJP functionary Paulraj were damaged in Dindigul on Friday night and a government doctor and BJP supporter Manoj Kumar’s car was damaged in Ramanathapuram.

The IG said a person identified as Sikkandar was arrested in connection with the Dindigul incident. While Madurai city commissioner of police T Senthil Kumar on Sunday said two people were arrested for their involvement in hurling petrol bombs at the house of RSS functionary MH Krishnan on Saturday, the Coimbatore City Police on Sunday arrested two people linked to the SDPI in connection with hurling of molotov cocktails on a car and a house belonging to members of Hindu Munnani and BJP in Kuniyamuthur on Friday.

The arrested were identified as S Jesuraj (34) and A Iliyas (34) . Hindu Munnani TN president Kadateswara Subramaniam told reporters in Madurai that 22 attacks have taken place on properties of right-wing outfit functionaries. He said Muslim outfits have the democratic right to conduct protests over NIA raids, but they should not engage in violence. V K Sasikala and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss condemned the violence and urged the State government to take steps to maintain law and order.

