Casteist slur: Panchayat secretary still on the run in Tamil Nadu's Karur panchayat union
The Vangal police are on the lookout for a woman panchayat secretary who was suspended on Sunday for allegedly discriminating against the local body president on caste grounds.
Published: 27th September 2022 05:11 AM | Last Updated: 27th September 2022 05:11 AM | A+A A-
According to sources, M Sudha (30), the president of Nanniyur panchayat in Karur panchayat union and DMK member, on September 22 lodged a complaint with the Vangal police alleging caste discrimination by panchayat officials and fellow ward members.
Sudha alleged panchayat secretary Nalini, her husband Murthy, former panchayat president Kumaraswamy (DMK) and Ward 9 councillor Nallusamy (AIADMK) discriminated against her by using casteist slurs and hindered her from discharging duties.
Following an inquiry by Collector Dr T Prabhushankar, he ordered for Nalini’s suspension on Sunday. The police are on the lookout for all four accused who are absconding.