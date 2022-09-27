Casteist slur: Panchayat secretary still on the run in Tamil Nadu's Karur panchayat union

By Express News Service

KARUR: The Vangal police are on the lookout for a woman panchayat secretary who was suspended on Sunday for allegedly discriminating against the local body president on caste grounds.

According to sources, M Sudha (30), the president of Nanniyur panchayat in Karur panchayat union and DMK member, on September 22 lodged a complaint with the Vangal police alleging caste discrimination by panchayat officials and fellow ward members.

Sudha alleged panchayat secretary Nalini, her husband Murthy, former panchayat president Kumaraswamy (DMK) and Ward 9 councillor Nallusamy (AIADMK) discriminated against her by using casteist slurs and hindered her from discharging duties.

Following an inquiry by Collector Dr T Prabhushankar, he ordered for Nalini’s suspension on Sunday. The police are on the lookout for all four accused who are absconding.

