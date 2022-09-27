Death of Class 9 girl: Two held under Pocso Act

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The police have arrested two men under the Pocso act in connection with the suicide of a Class 9 girl. According to the Marakkanam police, the 14-year-old girl was living with her father after her mother’s death a few years back.

On Thursday, she was found dead at their house. Police found a mobile phone in the girl’s room and found details of two suspects and detained S Pratap (21) and B Bhuvanesh (18) of the same village. During the investigation, the police found that Pratap and the deceased were in a relationship.

The police said they used to meet often and were involved in a physical relationship. Two months ago, Bhuvanesh came to know about their relationship and threatened the girl to have a physical relationship with him too. When Pratap found out about this, he fought with her. “We suspect that the girl died by suicide due to this,” the police said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

