DMK allies say BJP capable of carrying out attacks on itself; 'Centre targeting us,' claims PFI

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: In a media briefing here on Monday, leaders of DMK allies on Tuesday slammed the BJP saying the saffron party is notorious for organising attacks on itself and blaming others to garner publicity.

The leaders including Thol Thirumavalavan of the VCK said that the BJP and the RSS were known for attempting to disrupt peace in the states where they were in the Opposition, to promote their ideology and divide the people in the name of caste.

CPI leader R Mutharasan, while referring to the recent 'petrol bomb' attacks in the state, claimed that the so-called bombs were "plastic bags containing petrol or crude bombs that did not ignite."

He demanded a thorough investigation to bring out the truth behind the incidents.

Meanwhile, the Popular Front of India (PFI), which was allegedly behind chopping the hand of Kerala professor T J Joseph in the year 2010, is under the scanner of the Centre.

Raids are being conducted against the PFI and the outfits' leaders have been arrested in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the PFI accused the BJP of creating tension in Tamil Nadu for political gain. The PFI claimed that the outfit is falsely accused in the incidents of "petrol bomb attacks" in the state.

"We are an organisation which is fighting against the BJP's anti-people policy. That's why the BJP is targeting us", PFI state president Mohammed Sheik Ansari said in Coimbatore.

In order to counter the proposed march by RSS across Tamil Nadu on October 2, the ruling DMK and its allies would organise a state-wide human chain to coincide with the birth anniversary of Gandhi. The RSS is organising the march to commemorate its founding day.

CHENNAI: In a media briefing here on Monday, leaders of DMK allies on Tuesday slammed the BJP saying the saffron party is notorious for organising attacks on itself and blaming others to garner publicity. The leaders including Thol Thirumavalavan of the VCK said that the BJP and the RSS were known for attempting to disrupt peace in the states where they were in the Opposition, to promote their ideology and divide the people in the name of caste. CPI leader R Mutharasan, while referring to the recent 'petrol bomb' attacks in the state, claimed that the so-called bombs were "plastic bags containing petrol or crude bombs that did not ignite." He demanded a thorough investigation to bring out the truth behind the incidents. Meanwhile, the Popular Front of India (PFI), which was allegedly behind chopping the hand of Kerala professor T J Joseph in the year 2010, is under the scanner of the Centre. Raids are being conducted against the PFI and the outfits' leaders have been arrested in various parts of the country. Meanwhile, the PFI accused the BJP of creating tension in Tamil Nadu for political gain. The PFI claimed that the outfit is falsely accused in the incidents of "petrol bomb attacks" in the state. "We are an organisation which is fighting against the BJP's anti-people policy. That's why the BJP is targeting us", PFI state president Mohammed Sheik Ansari said in Coimbatore. In order to counter the proposed march by RSS across Tamil Nadu on October 2, the ruling DMK and its allies would organise a state-wide human chain to coincide with the birth anniversary of Gandhi. The RSS is organising the march to commemorate its founding day.