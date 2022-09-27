Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK functionary attempts suicide at party HQ in protest against leadership

Following a dispute in electing DMK functionaries, a ward-level functionary from Chennai attempted to immolate himself at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Monday.

Published: 27th September 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Following a dispute in electing DMK functionaries, a ward-level functionary from Chennai attempted to immolate himself at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Monday. Various district-level functionaries too expressed displeasure against State-level functionaries’ “big brother attitude” towards conducting a fair election for district-level posts.

Despite the heavy deployment of police personnel around Anna Arivalayam, Amulraj (40), a former functionary from ward 35 in Perambur Assembly constituency, entered the premises, poured kerosene on himself, and attempt to set himself ablaze. However, the cadre and policemen snatched the matchbox from him. 

Soon, he raised slogans against DMK functionaries and said he was denied a party post, and his seniority and service to the party weren’t taken into consideration. Later, police took him away. A DMK functionary who was present during the incident told TNIE, “A DMK cadre attempted suicide to draw the attention of the leadership. Thousands of cadre across the State are trying to get the leadership’s attention since most second-rung leaders feel the leadership is not aware of what is happening in the elections for district-level posts.”

He contended that second-rung leaders who are close to the leadership and were deployed to look into the elections are merely running a kangaroo court and trying to impose their decisions. They are providing all posts to one faction despite stiff opposition from local cadre, he added.

Another functionary, on condition of anonymity, said, “The second-rung leaders want to make it look like there is no competition for district-level posts across the state. But most cadre of all district units want a fair election. We are waiting for a final announcement. The State will witness protests if the election of district-level leaders goes against the wishes of ground-level cadre.”

