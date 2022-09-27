Home States Tamil Nadu

Postpone rotation water supply in LBP, urge farmers from Tamil Nadu's Erode

Water from the Lower Bhavani dam, located in Bhavanisagar in Erode, was opened to the LBP canal for irrigation on August 12.

Published: 27th September 2022 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE:  Farmers from Erode have urged the district administration to postpone the rotation of water supply in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal, which was implemented on Monday, by one month as it will affect paddy cultivation.

Water from the Lower Bhavani dam, located in Bhavanisagar in Erode, was opened to the LBP canal for irrigation on August 12. Currently, 2,300 cusecs of water has been released through the LBP, 600 cusecs through Kalingarayan and 100 cusecs through the river.

KV Ponnaiyan, a farmer and secretary of Lower Bhavani Ayakkattu Land Owners Association said, “At present, water is being supplied to over one lakh acres of land through LBP. These lands are divided into seven parts and the rotation plan has been implemented in such a way that each area gets water for only six days in a week. This is done so that water can go to the tail end, but it will affect the paddy planting work. Paddy planting can be done only if water is available continuously. So we urge the administration to implement this after one month.”

S Periyasamy, president of the association said, “Many farmers have just started paddy planting and if water is stopped even for a single day, it will affect the farmers.”

Speaking to TNIE, Kannan, executive engineer of Lower Bhavani Dam said, “There is a lot of leakage in the LBP canal, which is more than we had expected. This step has been taken so that everyone can get water up to the tail end. Until the monsoon in October, water should be provided in this way so that everyone can get equal amount of water.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water rotation
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp