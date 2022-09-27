Tamil Nadu to receive light to moderate rain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the city for a brief time on Monday. The rains started in Velachery, Adyar, Egmore, Broadway, Pallavaram, OMR and surrounding areas around 4.30 pm and last for two hours.

According to the data from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai received 31.6 mm of rain with the Nandanam recording highest of 38.5 mm as on 7.30 pm on Monday. As per the alert issued by RMC, light to moderate rain is expected with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas till Wednesday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

The centre added that sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai on Tuesday. . Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 35 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius respectively.

Cow gets stuck after compound wall collapses

Tiruchy: The Fire and Rescue officials on Monday rescued a cow that got stuck in a goshala following the collapse of a 15-foot high compound wall of an ashram on Kollidam Road in the late hours of Sunday. “The wall collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday,” an official said, adding that “a team of 17 firemen was involved in the rescue operation that lasted for more than two hours.”

Father-son duo killed in lightning strike

Tiruvarur: A father-son duo was killed in a lightning strike near Mannargudi on Sunday night. According to sources, Anbarasan (55) of Mukkulam Sathanur panchayat and his son Arulmurugan (30) late night on Sunday visited their paddy field nearby their house to drain the rainwater and save standing crop. They ventured out even while there was a thunderstorm. While they were engaged in draining the water, they were struck by lightning, sources added. The Paravakkottai police registered a case and have sent the bodies for post-mortem. Arulmurugan got married only a month ago, sources pointed out.

Kuruvai crops take a hit in Delta districts

Nagapattinam/ Thanjavur/ Tiruchy: Kuruvai cultivation over thousands of hectares in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruchy districts has taken a hit from the rains that lashed the region over two days, agriculture officials said. Paddy in various maturing stages in Nagapattinam and Kilvelur taluks had wilted, causing distress to farmers. Further, around 200 hectares of cultivation have suffered partial inundation, an official said. V Silambarasan of Puthu Kalvirayanpettai in Thanjavur, whose family cultivated over 20 acres of kuruvai crops said the paddy ready for harvest in more than 15 acres of land got submerged in water. Meanwhile, in Thanjavur city, low-lying areas, including Quaid de milleth Nagar and Periyar Nagar in Vallam were inundated, and the residents had a tough time moving out of their houses. In Tiruchy, the rains have left nearly 600 acres of kuruvai cultivation under water, of which crop over 200 acres is likely to suffer damage, said officials.

