Aavin to hike milk-processing capacity by 7 lakh litres per day

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly two years after being proposed, the milk-processing capacity of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (TNCMPF) plants in Chennai, Tiruvarur, and Cuddalore are set to be augmented by 7 lakh litres a day (LLPD).

TNCMPF, better known as Aavin, also plans to build new dairies at Salem and Chengalpattu, among other places, to further raise its milk-handling capacity by 12-13 LLPD, said dairy development officials. This would widen Aavin’s milk-distribution network within and outside the State. Aavin procures about 42 LLPD of milk. In comparison, the State-owned brands Nandhini (Karnataka) and Amul (Gujarat) procure 85 LLPD and 215 LLPD respectively.

If everything goes as planned, Aavin’s milk-handling capacity will rise from 42 to 56 LLPD and market share from 19% to 25% in a few years. Across Tamil Nadu, 2.1 crore litres of milk are produced daily.

The milk-handling capacity of Madhavaram dairy, one of Aavin’s oldest, is to be upgraded from 4.5 to 10 LLPD. The dairy is also set to get expandable provisions to enhance the capacity to 15 LLPD. In addition, new Aavin dairies are to be built in Tiruvarur and Cuddalore with milk-handling capacities of one lakh and 50,000 litres per day respectively.

Work on the Madhavaram and Tiruvarur plants is to be taken up using the Dairy Processing & Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF) sponsored by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The Cuddalore plant will be developed with its funds.

The Madhavaram plant will be fully modernised with an automated process at a cost of Rs 98 crore. To meet the rising demand for milk in Chennai, the Madhavaram dairy’s capacity was increased from 3.5 to 4.5 LLPD last year. The plant in Tiruvarur is to be set up at a cost of Rs 35 crore.

“Tenders have been floated for augmenting the milk-handling capacity. The work will commence soon,” said an official from Aavin. Though the project was proposed two years ago, work got delayed due to issues in getting approval from the funding agency and discrepancies in the earlier proposals.

Aavin procures 42 LLPD, of which 31.5 LLPD are distributed as milk and 10.75 LLPD are converted into products such as ghee, curd, and milk powder.

Next dairies at Salem and Chengalpattu

Aavin plans to build new dairies at Salem and Chengalpattu, among other places, to further raise its milk-handling capacity by 12-13 LLPD, said dairy development officials. The milk-handling capacity of Madhavaram dairy is to be upgraded to 10 LLPD

