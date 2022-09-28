Home States Tamil Nadu

Aavin to hike milk-processing capacity by 7 lakh litres per day

In comparison, the State-owned brands Nandhini (Karnataka) and Amul (Gujarat) procure 85 LLPD and 215 LLPD respectively.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Aavin

Representational Image. (File photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Nearly two years after being proposed, the milk-processing capacity of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (TNCMPF) plants in Chennai, Tiruvarur, and Cuddalore are set to be augmented by 7 lakh litres a day (LLPD).

TNCMPF, better known as Aavin, also plans to build new dairies at Salem and Chengalpattu, among other places, to further raise its milk-handling capacity by 12-13 LLPD, said dairy development officials. This would widen Aavin’s milk-distribution network within and outside the State. Aavin procures about 42 LLPD of milk. In comparison, the State-owned brands Nandhini (Karnataka) and Amul (Gujarat) procure 85 LLPD and 215 LLPD respectively.

If everything goes as planned, Aavin’s milk-handling capacity will rise from 42 to 56 LLPD and market share from 19% to 25% in a few years. Across Tamil Nadu, 2.1 crore litres of milk are produced daily.
The milk-handling capacity of Madhavaram dairy, one of Aavin’s oldest, is to be upgraded from 4.5 to 10 LLPD. The dairy is also set to get expandable provisions to enhance the capacity to 15 LLPD. In addition, new Aavin dairies are to be built in Tiruvarur and Cuddalore with milk-handling capacities of one lakh and 50,000 litres per day respectively.

Work on the Madhavaram and Tiruvarur plants is to be taken up using the Dairy Processing & Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF) sponsored by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The Cuddalore plant will be developed with its funds.

The Madhavaram plant will be fully modernised with an automated process at a cost of Rs 98 crore. To meet the rising demand for milk in Chennai, the Madhavaram dairy’s capacity was increased from 3.5 to 4.5 LLPD last year. The plant in Tiruvarur is to be set up at a cost of Rs 35 crore.

“Tenders have been floated for augmenting the milk-handling capacity. The work will commence soon,” said an official from Aavin.  Though the project was proposed two years ago, work got delayed due to issues in getting approval from the funding agency and discrepancies in the earlier proposals. 

Aavin procures 42 LLPD, of which 31.5 LLPD are distributed as milk and 10.75 LLPD are converted into products such as ghee, curd, and milk powder.

Next dairies at Salem and Chengalpattu
Aavin plans to build new dairies at Salem and Chengalpattu, among other places, to further raise its milk-handling capacity by 12-13 LLPD, said dairy development officials. The milk-handling capacity of Madhavaram dairy is to be upgraded to 10 LLPD

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aavin
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp