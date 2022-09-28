Illegal clinic sealed in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram, nurse booked

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Revenue and health department officials on Tuesday sealed an illegal clinic near Vanur run by a male nurse, after the treatment, he administered to a five-year-old girl allegedly worsened her condition. The nurse, identified as D Ganesan (54) who worked at a PHC in Kiliyanur, was booked.

According to police, S Sanjana (5) of Kiliyanur in Villupuramhad been suffering from a fever, last week. On September 18, her father Sugumar took her to Ganesan's clinic in Thailapuram at his house. Ganesan was administered an injection and in two days, the area around the injection blackened and her condition worsened. She was rushed to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry.

Meanwhile, relatives of the girl staged a protest at the Tindivanam by-pass road at Kiliyanur demanding action against Ganesan. Police under Kottakuppam sub division deputy superintendent of police P Mithran pacified the protestors. Based on a complaint from Sugumar, a case was filed under IPC section 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), said a police source.

Revenue department officials and health department officials under Vanur tahsildar, R Kovarthanan and block medical officer Dr T Jayaprakash visited the clinic. Ganesan's family members said he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. A team of the health department and police department are travelling to that particular hospital in Chennai to hold an inquiry with Ganesan, said a revenue department official.

