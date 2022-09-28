Shallot arrival drops by 50 per cent in Madurai; prices surge

MADURAI: The arrival of shallots have dropped by 50% at Madurai market after rain spoiled the harvest-ready crops. Owing to the huge demand, the price of shallots have surged to over Rs 80 per kilo on Tuesday. Experts state that the prices of shallots are expected to remain high ahead of the festival season. Shallots were sold at Rs 30 -Rs 40 per kilo on September 21, but have now started to cost more than Rs 50 for the past couple of days. Shallots were sold at `40-`65 per kilo on Monday and went up to Rs 80 on Tuesday.
"Usually shallots arrive from neighbouring districts, Dindigul and Theni, and from local farmers in Madurai. As per the daily demand, about 100 metric tonnes of shallots are sent to the wholesale market on normal days. However, due to the rain, the harvest has dropped in Madurai and neighbouring districts. As of Tuesday, only 50 metric tonnes of shallot reached the market," said S Manuel Jayaraj, president of Madurai Central Market Vegetable and Perishable Commodities Merchants Coordinated Association.
Stating that the demand is likely to remain high till the next harvest season due to the Pooja and Diwali festivals, Jayaraj said prices will also remain high for a couple of weeks. N Chinnamayan, president of central market all traders federation, said prices of ring beans, german beans and carrot varieties have also been affected. "The items cost Rs 80 - Rs 90 per kilo owing to the drop in arrival. However, the cost of other vegetables have remained normal, especially big onions, which are sold at just Rs 15 per kilo," he said.
Rueing the price surge of these essential vegetables, Murugesan, a Madurai resident, said, "Either we have to buy shallots at its hiked price or opt for other vegetables. It would be difficult if the price increases again during the festive season."
