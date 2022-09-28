South Africa seeks tie-up with Tamil Nadu to boost tourism

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The South Africa Tourism Board is seeking to collaborate with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) for skill development of youngsters in the hospitality sector as well as in other potential sectors.

Neliswa Nkani, hub head, Middle East, India and Southeast Asia, South African Tourism, said Chennai is one of the top three source markets in India and the market with the highest projected growth, and hence, the South African Tourism Board is exploring opportunities for collaboration.

“We are deeply invested in making the destination more accessible to Chennaiites, and with support from the high commissioner and consul-general, we will continue to push for a direct flight from India,” she said.

She added that efforts are on to create greater value for money and adventure-filled itineraries for Chennaiites, who are particularly keen on solo travel to the Rainbow Nation. “In 2021, 58.2% of travellers from Chennai travelled to South Africa alone,” she said.

Social media influencers roped in by TN government

Under the tourism department’s Discover Tamil Nadu initiative, 10 social media influences (in pic) have been chosen to take a tour of the State and popularise it. Tourism Minister Mathiventhan inaugurated their journey on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Tuesday. The social media influencers will be taken to Jawadhu Hills, Kollimalai, Poochmaruthur, Sethumadai, Valparai, and Coimbatore, among other places. These influences will promote the places on social media.

