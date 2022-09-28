Home States Tamil Nadu

South Africa seeks tie-up with Tamil Nadu to boost tourism

She added that efforts are on to create greater value for money and adventure-filled itineraries for Chennaiites, who are particularly keen on solo travel to the Rainbow Nation.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The South Africa Tourism Board is seeking to collaborate with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) for skill development of youngsters in the hospitality sector as well as in other potential sectors.

Neliswa Nkani, hub head, Middle East, India and Southeast Asia, South African Tourism, said Chennai is one of the top three source markets in India and the market with the highest projected growth, and hence, the South African Tourism Board is exploring opportunities for collaboration.

“We are deeply invested in making the destination more accessible to Chennaiites, and with support from the high commissioner and consul-general, we will continue to push for a direct flight from India,” she said.

She added that efforts are on to create greater value for money and adventure-filled itineraries for Chennaiites, who are particularly keen on solo travel to the Rainbow Nation. “In 2021, 58.2% of travellers from Chennai travelled to South Africa alone,” she said.

Social media influencers roped in by TN government
Under the tourism department’s Discover Tamil Nadu initiative, 10 social media influences (in pic) have been chosen to take a tour of the State and popularise it. Tourism Minister Mathiventhan inaugurated their journey on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Tuesday. The social media influencers will be taken to Jawadhu Hills, Kollimalai, Poochmaruthur, Sethumadai, Valparai, and Coimbatore, among other places. These influences will promote the places on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa Tourism Board South Africa Tourism Tamil Nadu Tourism TTDC
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp