Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: History sheeter stabs cops, shot on legs, nabbed

Police said that he works as a henchman and has several pending cases against him in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. 

Published: 28th September 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

The man was identified as Sachin .

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man with a criminal record was shot on the legs and was apprehended, allegedly after he stabbed a police constable with a machete to resist arrest. The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, said the police.

The man was identified as Sachin from Erumaiyur village near Somangalam in the Kancheepuram district. Police said Sachin works as a henchman and has several pending cases against him in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. 

On Wednesday morning police received information that Sachin was hiding in a hideout near a private college in Erumaiyur. A team of police led by Inspector Sivakumar left to arrest the accused. 

"When the police team reached spot at around 3 am, Sachin hurled a country made bomb on the personnel but it did not blow up. However he removed a hidden machete and attacked police constable Baskar," said the police officer. 

Inspector Sivakumar shot twice in Sachin's legs and the team nabbed him. Sachin was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for treatment and Police constable Baskar has been admitted to Kancheepuram Government Hospital. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp