Tamil Nadu: History sheeter stabs cops, shot on legs, nabbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man with a criminal record was shot on the legs and was apprehended, allegedly after he stabbed a police constable with a machete to resist arrest. The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, said the police.

The man was identified as Sachin from Erumaiyur village near Somangalam in the Kancheepuram district. Police said Sachin works as a henchman and has several pending cases against him in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

On Wednesday morning police received information that Sachin was hiding in a hideout near a private college in Erumaiyur. A team of police led by Inspector Sivakumar left to arrest the accused.

"When the police team reached spot at around 3 am, Sachin hurled a country made bomb on the personnel but it did not blow up. However he removed a hidden machete and attacked police constable Baskar," said the police officer.

Inspector Sivakumar shot twice in Sachin's legs and the team nabbed him. Sachin was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for treatment and Police constable Baskar has been admitted to Kancheepuram Government Hospital. Further investigations are on.

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man with a criminal record was shot on the legs and was apprehended, allegedly after he stabbed a police constable with a machete to resist arrest. The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, said the police. The man was identified as Sachin from Erumaiyur village near Somangalam in the Kancheepuram district. Police said Sachin works as a henchman and has several pending cases against him in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. On Wednesday morning police received information that Sachin was hiding in a hideout near a private college in Erumaiyur. A team of police led by Inspector Sivakumar left to arrest the accused. "When the police team reached spot at around 3 am, Sachin hurled a country made bomb on the personnel but it did not blow up. However he removed a hidden machete and attacked police constable Baskar," said the police officer. Inspector Sivakumar shot twice in Sachin's legs and the team nabbed him. Sachin was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for treatment and Police constable Baskar has been admitted to Kancheepuram Government Hospital. Further investigations are on.