Two Hindu Munnani functionaries held for damaging functionary’s car in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district police on Tuesday arrested two cadres of Hindu Munnani on charges of damaging a car belonging to a functionary of the outfit. V Harish (21), the son of a TNSTC conductor living in Kamaraj Nagar, is the president of the west urban unit of Hindu Youth Front, the youth wing of Hindu Munnani. He used to park his car in front of his house.

On Tuesday morning, Harish found the windshield of the car damaged and informed Mettupalayam police.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range) MS Muthusamy and V Badrinarayanan, Superintendent of Police, were among those who visited the spot on Tuesday morning and conducted inquiries. Local police checked the CCTV camera footage in the locality. Investigation revealed that the suspects damaged the car allegedly due to some quarrel during Vinayagar Chaturthi festival. The arrested were identified as G Tamilselvan (24) and R Hariharan (25).

Earlier in the day, indu Munnani state president Kadeswara C Subramaniam also visited the spot.

Addressing media persons Subramaniam alleged that law and order situation in the State was deteriorating, and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

BJP functionary arrested

M Vineeth, a member of the IT wing of Dharapuram unit of BJP, for posting derogatory remarks on State government.

According to sources, Vineeth has been passing remarks on the law and order situation in State for the past several days. Following complaints from social media users, police arrested him at 1 am on Tuesday and remanded to custody.

