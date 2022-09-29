DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK-led state government on Thursday denied permission for the 'route march' rallies of the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) on Gandhi Jayanthi Day (October 2), which came under attack from many political parties.

The rallies were scheduled to take place in 51 places across the state. The government has also denied permission for the communal harmony rally of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on October 2.

"At a time when the state government is taking all-out efforts to maintain law and order across the state apart from taking precautionary steps, permission has been denied to RSS and other organisations for taking out rallies and organising public meetings on October 2," an official release here said.

It also said after the ban on PFI, Islamic organisations have been staging demonstrations against the move. Besides, there have been many incidents of inciting communal feelings taking place in the state in the recent past.

Apart from these, certain organisations have sought permission from the state government to take out communal harmony processions and form human chains on the same day the RSS has sought permission for taking out a 'route march'.

Last week, the Madras High Court granted permission to the RSS to take processions on October 2, subject to certain conditions. The permission was given after hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by the RSS office-bearers.

This came under criticism from various quarters, particularly from Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. He said even during the regime of Edappadi K Palaniswami, permission was not given to RSS rallies in the state.

Others recalled how the AIADMK government headed by late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had arrested RSS activists in 2014, in various parts of Tamil Nadu when they attempted to take out route marches in their khaki-white uniforms to mark the RSS foundation day and kick start celebrations to commemorate the 1,000th coronation year of 11th century Tamil King Rajendra Chola. Thus, pressure from various quarters has been mounting on the MK Stalin-led DMK government to deny permission for the RSS rallies this year.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan has moved the Madras High Court seeking recall of the permission given to RSS rallies. However, the court refused an urgent hearing on the petition. Thirumavalavan contended that the permission was given to the RSS without considering the antecedents of the RSS and that the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by an RSS cadre and it was unfair on the part of the RSS to seek permission for holding processions on the birth anniversary of Gandhi.

Following the Tamil Nadu government’s denial, counsels on Thursday made a mention before the Madras HC saying the denial of permission is a violation of court order. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said, "If a contempt petition is filed, will take it for hearing on Friday, provided the formalities are completed."

