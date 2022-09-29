Home States Tamil Nadu

K7 to provide cybersecurity services with expert response team for enterprises 

The company plans to train professionals for the service in-house with K7 Academy.

Published: 29th September 2022 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

cyber security

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cybersecurity firm 'K7 Computing' plans to provide security services to large enterprises by providing an expert team to monitor and respond in times of trouble or a cyber attack. The company has launched the service on a pilot basis where it provides customized security and checks for vulnerabilities, apart from providing software products.

"Companies lack security experts and they cannot stop cyber attacks despite using the best products, so we're trying to roll out this service on a large scale," J Kesavardhan, founder and president of K7 Computing told The New Indian Express. "The thin line between the product and the service is disappearing," he added.

Large corporations are adopting Security Operations Center or SOC, the standard security protocol, due to the regulatory framework, but even they could not escape from threats due to lack of expertise, he said. “This is a next-generation endpoint protection for enterprises. We’re training professionals with a specific focus on malware protection and looking to create manpower to cater in scale,” he added.

He also said that there will be a significant demand for cyber security experts worldwide. 

A demand-supply study from tech body National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)- Draup reports a cybersecurity talent deficit of more than 30,000 professionals or 29 per cent of the talent pool in India for 2021. The demand-supply gap for digital tech talent, which includes cybersecurity, is expected to reach 1.4 to 1.8 million by 2026.

ALSO READ | ‘Draft Telecom Bill to bring down cyber fraud cases’

The company plans to train professionals for the service in-house with K7 Academy. Its malware analysis course witnessed an influx of students from India as well as abroad, as it is cheaper compared to its western counterparts.

K7 recently introduced Multi-layered Artificial intelligence Technology (MAT) which improves protection based on behavioural scanning to keep end users safe from the most prevalent threats. Kesavardhan said the company is developing a security platform for the Internet of Things (IoT) as automation and connected devices usage is increasing. “It will be one of the important areas in the coming age as billions of endpoints are going to be connected in that,” he said.

ALSO READ | Cyber fraudsters switch to Instagram, dupe people by creating fake accounts

Referring to increased cyber attacks and work-from-home scenarios post-pandemic, he said the demand for cybersecurity has increased, with Union and State Governments, healthcare and manufacturing sectors leading the demand growth. He noted there is a huge untapped potential in the Indian market as India adopted digital infrastructure without securing it.  

The Chennai-based company with 25 million active users, with an annual growth rate of 40 per cent, eyes expansion into the US, European and Middle East markets and growing further in India and Japan. Kesavardhan predicted that cybersecurity demands for mobile phones will spike after the rollout of 5G services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K7 Computing cyber attack Cybersecurity
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp