Home States Tamil Nadu

Order telling wife to serve snacks to hubby quashed

Such stipulations and many of the observations of the single judge are ‘less relevant’ for deciding the rights of the parties or to address the grievances of the parties, the bench said. 

Published: 29th September 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A division bench of the Madras High Court has struck down the order of a single judge directing a separated wife to show hospitality to her estranged husband by serving him snacks. The judge was swayed by what should be the conduct of the parties towards each other, the bench said. 

“We find the learned single judge, while attempting to facilitate visitation, is swayed away by what should be the conduct of the parties towards each other, including serving of snacks/tea to the other side,” the bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and D Bharatha Chakravarthy said in its recent order. Such stipulations and many of the observations of the single judge are ‘less relevant’ for deciding the rights of the parties or to address the grievances of the parties, the bench said. 

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy in a July 2022 order had directed that when the husband visits the residence of his estranged wife to see their child, the wife shall show hospitality by providing snacks and dinner to him and consume them along with the child.

The judge also said the spouse must treat his/her other spouse as a guest since in our custom and practice a guest is treated as ‘Athidi Devo Bhava’. The matter pertains to dispute over visiting rights of a father to meet his child staying with his separated wife.

The marriage of the couple was solemnized in 2006, the child was born in 2010, and the couple got separated in 2017. The child has been with the mother since then. The woman planned to move from Chennai to Gurugram with her daughter since she got a job offer there. She filed an appeal against the single judge’s order and also sought permission of the court to move to Gurugram.

The division bench, while allowing the appeal, noted that conjoint consideration of the above circumstances would require that the mother and the daughter must stay in Gurugram, and it should not be permitted to be given the colour of defiance of any of the orders. 

While quashing the single judge’s order dated July 13, 2022, the bench said so far as the visitation rights of the father is concerned, he may explore the possibility of going to Gurugram, if he so wishes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp