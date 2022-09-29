Paddy crop on 1,100 ha in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur inundated

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Paddy crops on 1,100 hectares in Thanjavur were inundated after recent heavy rain, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver told media on Wednesday.

“Procurement of paddy of the Kharif marketing season began on September 1, one month ahead of the usual date. So far, 70,000 tonnes were procured through DPCs,” he said.

“This year, Kuruvai was cultivated on 72,000 hectares, out of which crops on 43,000 hectares have been harvested. A total of 267 DPCs are functioning and the TNCSC is planning to open 100 more,” he added.

Oliver said the agriculture department conducted a survey and found crops on around 1,100 hectares were inundated. Steps will be taken to get compensation for ryots, he added.



THANJAVUR: Paddy crops on 1,100 hectares in Thanjavur were inundated after recent heavy rain, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver told media on Wednesday. “Procurement of paddy of the Kharif marketing season began on September 1, one month ahead of the usual date. So far, 70,000 tonnes were procured through DPCs,” he said. “This year, Kuruvai was cultivated on 72,000 hectares, out of which crops on 43,000 hectares have been harvested. A total of 267 DPCs are functioning and the TNCSC is planning to open 100 more,” he added. Oliver said the agriculture department conducted a survey and found crops on around 1,100 hectares were inundated. Steps will be taken to get compensation for ryots, he added.