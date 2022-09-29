Home States Tamil Nadu

Paddy crop on 1,100 ha in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur inundated

Paddy crops on 1,100 hectares in Thanjavur were inundated after recent heavy rain, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver told media on Wednesday.

Published: 29th September 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Cultivation season of kharif paddy crops. (File Photo | Reuters)

Representational Image. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  Paddy crops on 1,100 hectares in Thanjavur were inundated after recent heavy rain, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver told media on Wednesday.

“Procurement of paddy of the Kharif marketing season began on September 1, one month ahead of the usual date. So far, 70,000 tonnes were procured through DPCs,” he said. 

“This year, Kuruvai was cultivated on 72,000 hectares, out of which crops on 43,000 hectares have been harvested. A total of 267 DPCs are functioning and the TNCSC is planning to open 100 more,” he added. 

Oliver said the agriculture department conducted a survey and found crops on around 1,100 hectares were inundated.  Steps will be taken to get compensation for ryots, he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paddy Paddy procurement Kharif marketing season Kharif season
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp