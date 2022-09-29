Home States Tamil Nadu

Security beefed up in Tamil Nadu after ban on PFI

Superintendents of police and police commissioners were ordered to secure areas where protests could be held.

Published: 29th September 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

PFI supporters stage a protest at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After the Union government announced a five-year ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and affiliated organisations, the Tamil Nadu police heightened security across the State on Wednesday.
In Chennai, at least 3,000 personnel were deployed at potential protest sites.

About 150 police personnel and the Tamil Nadu Battalion police were deployed on Mookathal Street in Purasawalkam in Chennai, which houses the PFI State headquarters. Around the State, personnel were deployed at district centres of the PFI. Superintendents of police and police commissioners were ordered to secure areas where protests could be held.

In Chennai, some buildings, including the office of State BJP unit, were provided additional security to avoid untoward incidents. Security was also beefed up in places that house a large Muslim population, such as Royapettah, Thousand Lights, and Triplicane.

TN PFI president Mohammed Sheikh Ansari was scheduled to meet the press on Wednesday morning but the meet was cancelled citing the ban. “We will fight this ban legally. All activities related to PFI have been suspended,” Ansari said in a press release.

MH Jawararirullah, from Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Seeman, from NTK, and other political representatives objected to the ban. A week ago, 11 PFI members were arrested in a coordinated search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the State police. The raid was in connection to alleged terror-related activities of the PFI, according to the NIA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI PFI Ban Popular Front of India
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp