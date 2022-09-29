Home States Tamil Nadu

South Korean Navy vessels visit Chennai

ROKS Daecheong, commissioned in 1997, is a multipurpose fast combat support ship capable of supplying ammunition, fuel, fresh water and other logistic support to combat ships.

Published: 29th September 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

The sailors were greeted with Indian and South Korean flags; (inset) defence technology the sailors showcased | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The South Korean Navy’s first training ship ROKS Hansando, which has defence capabilities, docked at the Chennai Port along with navy logistics vessel ROKS Daecheong to bolster strategic and bilateral ties as Korean families greeted the sailors waving Indian and South Korean flags.

The four-day visit is significant as Hansando, which was commissioned in 2020, is on its maiden visit to Chennai. A Korean Navy official, Captain JJ You, said the visit is strategically important as it would build ties with the Indian Navy. We will have Passex (bilateral passage exercise) with the Indian Navy, he added.

ROKS Daecheong, commissioned in 1997, is a multipurpose fast combat support ship capable of supplying ammunition, fuel, fresh water and other logistic support to combat ships.

JJ You said South Korea is strengthening strategic ties with India. Called Korean Navy Cruise Training Task Group (ROKN CTTG), led by Rear Admiral Kang Dong-goo, 470 Korean Navy personnel, including 164 final-year cadets of the Korean Naval Academy, will be part of the midshipmen training programme to foster their adaptability to real maritime environments.

Of the sailors, 10% are women, said Captain JJ You. This is the 16th time ROKN CTTG is visiting India since its first visit in 1975. During its stay in Chennai, the Korean Navy will be part of various activities. On Thursday, it will take part in the ‘We Love Marina’ campaign and clean the Marina beach.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Korean Navy ROKS Hansando Chennai Port
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp