Tamil Nadu CM Stalin kicks off new policy to axe fake land registrations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday handed over orders cancelling fake registrations by land grabbers to five genuine owners of immovable properties, thus marking a crackdown on fraudulent registrations in the State. This became possible due to the powers given to the State registration department to cancel fake registrations recently.

Veteran actor Vanisree was among the five who received orders from Stalin to cancel fake registrations done on their land. Talking to reporters, the actor thanked the CM for bringing in the amendment to the Registration Act. Vanisree said she had to run from pillar to post to retrieve her land on Nelson Manickam Road from land grabbers for 11 long years and spent a lot of money on court proceedings. Due to this struggle, her son committed suicide, she said.

An official release here said the Registration Act, 1908 did not empower the registering officer and any higher official to cancel registrations even on grounds of fraud and impersonation, causing grave hardship to those cheated.

The landowners affected by forged registrations have to move the courts for cancelling them. In September 2021, the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a Bill empowering the registration department to cancel fraudulent registrations. The President gave her assent to the Bill on August 6.

Under the new legislation, newly-added Section 77A empowers the district registrar to cancel the registration after due process by issuing a show cause notice. However, any person can file an appeal with the inspector-general within 30 days of cancellation. Section 22-B empowers the registration officers to reject registrations using fake documents. Besides, if any document is registered without proper scrutiny or with any ulterior motive, the amended legislation provides for taking action against the registration officer as well as the person who registered such fraudulent documents.

The official release said people tend to register their documents on days they believe are auspicious. On those days, people experienced difficulties in getting tokens for registration. Those who wish to get their registration on any particular day can get a tatkal token by paying `5,000 through https://tnreginet.gov.in. This facility has been introduced in 100 sub registrar offices where more than 100 registrations are done per day.

Stalin also inaugurated a facility that enables people to apply online to make corrections in their names, addresses, etc in marriage certificates. Hence, people need not visit registration offices in person. Corrected marriage certificates will be delivered to applicants online.

Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Commercial Taxes Secretary P Jothi Nirmalasamyu were among those present on the occasion.

