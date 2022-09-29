Trees in Perambalur left uncared for, dying; petitions fallen on deaf ears, rue activists

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Over 2,884 trees near Perambalur-Ariyalur road were axed for the extension of Perambalur-Manamadurai National Highway 226, seven years ago. Though green tribunal says saplings will be planted to replace any lost green cover, residents claimed that very few saplings were planted on this stretch.

According to activists, several old trees have died in the past one year and at least six of them were over a hundred years old. Repeated petitions to authorities seeking attention to save old trees and maintenance of saplings have fallen on deaf ears, they rued.

Speaking to TNIE, K Kalairaja, an activist from Perambalur said, "Saplings planted after the road widening work have been crying for attention. Trees on this stretch have become mere support stand for advertisement boards. Trees are dying owing to lack of care, and our repeated petitions seeking attention have not yielded any results.

However, when a tree dies, authorities quickly cut it and auctioned the wood. But, nothing is being done to save the tress." K Syed, founder of Marangalukku Maruvalvu Amaippu, said, "Tamarind trees were planted here to provide shade and generate income for future generations. The condition of these trees should be regularly monitored.

Driving nails in the tress to suspend advertisement boards and lights will affect the root. This is one of the causes of trees dying. A tree is an asset, and planting saplings will be of little help if they and well-grown trees are not taken care of. Recently, a judge in the Madurai bench of the Madras high court said that instead of felling trees for road widening, they can be transplanted.

This is a great suggestion, which has to be sincerely tried out. The trees which have died should be inspected by arborists." When contacted, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department Supriya Sahu said she would look into the issue and take action.

