Home States Tamil Nadu

'Use your heart for others, and for yourself too'

"Earlier, rheumatic heart diseases were prevalent among children. With enough awareness, we have brought it down. However, heart attacks are increasing among youth, which is disturbing.

Published: 29th September 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Heart, cardiac arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Having completed 300 stent surgeries this year and successfully treated complicated heart issues using advanced facilities and skill sets, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital holds a special place among government hospitals in treating heart-related cases in the state, hospital authorities have said.

Talking to TNIE, head of the cardiology department Dr P Jaisankar said heart issues are on the rise among youth. "Earlier, rheumatic heart diseases were prevalent among children. With enough awareness, we have brought it down. However, heart attacks are increasing among youth, which is disturbing.

Acknowledging this, the international medical community has set 'Use heart for every heart' as the theme of this year's World Heart Day (September 29). Think of how you can use your heart for others and for yourself too," Dr Jaisankar said. MGMGH dean Dr D Nehru said stress and hypertension are major contributors to most heart complications.

"Al least 30 minutes of walking every day is a must for every individual. Those who sit and work for hours at office should at least stand up at least once in 20 minutes so that the peripheral side of heart starts working. Those who do not undertake regular heart checkups are likely to face issues like bulging heart, heart attacks, kidney problems and complications in the eye.

Alcohol and tobacco double the risk of heart issues," Dr Nehru said. He also warned women from following a sedentary lifestyle, especially after getting married. "Take care of yourself, so that you can take good care of your family. Have an eye on your body mass index," Dr Nehru said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surgery Heart Surgery
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp