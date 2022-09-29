Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Having completed 300 stent surgeries this year and successfully treated complicated heart issues using advanced facilities and skill sets, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital holds a special place among government hospitals in treating heart-related cases in the state, hospital authorities have said.

Talking to TNIE, head of the cardiology department Dr P Jaisankar said heart issues are on the rise among youth. "Earlier, rheumatic heart diseases were prevalent among children. With enough awareness, we have brought it down. However, heart attacks are increasing among youth, which is disturbing.

Acknowledging this, the international medical community has set 'Use heart for every heart' as the theme of this year's World Heart Day (September 29). Think of how you can use your heart for others and for yourself too," Dr Jaisankar said. MGMGH dean Dr D Nehru said stress and hypertension are major contributors to most heart complications.

"Al least 30 minutes of walking every day is a must for every individual. Those who sit and work for hours at office should at least stand up at least once in 20 minutes so that the peripheral side of heart starts working. Those who do not undertake regular heart checkups are likely to face issues like bulging heart, heart attacks, kidney problems and complications in the eye.

Alcohol and tobacco double the risk of heart issues," Dr Nehru said. He also warned women from following a sedentary lifestyle, especially after getting married. "Take care of yourself, so that you can take good care of your family. Have an eye on your body mass index," Dr Nehru said.

