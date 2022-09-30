Chennai youth dies, kin allege custodial torture 

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth died at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Thursday, almost a week after he was allegedly detained and released by Otteri police. A magisterial probe has been ordered after his family alleged custodial torture.

According to Otteri police sources, M Akash, a history-sheeter from Ayanavaram, was picked up for questioning on September 21 and was sent home the same night. He fell sick at home the next day and was admitted to the hospital for treatment on September 22 and died on September 29 (Thursday).

Akash’s family members at KMC

hospital mortuary on Thursday. R Satish Babu

According to a police statement, on September 20, Akash smashed the windowpane of a car near Perambur and fled. A case was registered based on the compliant of the car owner and police picked up Akash from Ayanavaram on September 21 around 7.30 pm.

Since he was in an inebriated state, police summoned his sister to the station and after receiving a written statement from her, in front of two witnesses, Akash was sent home with her at 11pm. Police said on September 22, Akash had consumed drugs at home and had overdosed. He became unconscious. His family then rushed him to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. He was under treatment from September 22 to September 29, and died on Thursday morning.

A case under Section 176 (i) (A) (inquiry by magistrate into cause of death while in the custody of police) of the CrPC has been registered at the Otteri police station. Police said the deceased has 10 cases for various offences pending against him in police stations across the city.

Bro: Police admitted Akash to hosp, offered money to mom

A senior doctor of the hospital said, “The victim had an internal brain injury. The injury might be due to substance abuse. Doctors tried to save him, but he went into cardiac arrest and then died.” Akash’s family members, however, said police tortured him in custody. His body had several injury marks and he succumbed to the injuries sustained during police custody, they said.

Speaking to TNIE, Akash’s younger brother M Gunalan said Akash came home to Ayanavaram on September 21 from his workplace in Tambaram. On September 22, police took my brother into custody for questioning when he was consuming liquor with his friends near our house in Ayanavaram, Gunalan said. “Police’s version that Akash, under the influence of alcohol, had broken a car window is completely untrue. After taking him into custody for questioning, the police thrashed him until he became sick.

He was then sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment where he died.” Gunalan also alleged that after admitting Akash to the hospital, police offered money to his mother to silence them. “We are planning to file a written petition with the Chennai City Police Commissioner’s office,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon, judicial magistrate Lakshmi arrived at the government hospital mortuary to oversee the postmortem procedure which began later in the day. “A case was registered under Section 176 (i) A as a precautionary move. The magistrate inquiry will bring out the truth,” a senior police officer said. Several police officers and personnel were stationed at the hospital to maintain peace and order.

(With inputs from Sinduja Jane)

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth died at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Thursday, almost a week after he was allegedly detained and released by Otteri police. A magisterial probe has been ordered after his family alleged custodial torture. According to Otteri police sources, M Akash, a history-sheeter from Ayanavaram, was picked up for questioning on September 21 and was sent home the same night. He fell sick at home the next day and was admitted to the hospital for treatment on September 22 and died on September 29 (Thursday). Akash’s family members at KMC hospital mortuary on Thursday. R Satish BabuAccording to a police statement, on September 20, Akash smashed the windowpane of a car near Perambur and fled. A case was registered based on the compliant of the car owner and police picked up Akash from Ayanavaram on September 21 around 7.30 pm. Since he was in an inebriated state, police summoned his sister to the station and after receiving a written statement from her, in front of two witnesses, Akash was sent home with her at 11pm. Police said on September 22, Akash had consumed drugs at home and had overdosed. He became unconscious. His family then rushed him to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. He was under treatment from September 22 to September 29, and died on Thursday morning. A case under Section 176 (i) (A) (inquiry by magistrate into cause of death while in the custody of police) of the CrPC has been registered at the Otteri police station. Police said the deceased has 10 cases for various offences pending against him in police stations across the city. Bro: Police admitted Akash to hosp, offered money to mom A senior doctor of the hospital said, “The victim had an internal brain injury. The injury might be due to substance abuse. Doctors tried to save him, but he went into cardiac arrest and then died.” Akash’s family members, however, said police tortured him in custody. His body had several injury marks and he succumbed to the injuries sustained during police custody, they said. Speaking to TNIE, Akash’s younger brother M Gunalan said Akash came home to Ayanavaram on September 21 from his workplace in Tambaram. On September 22, police took my brother into custody for questioning when he was consuming liquor with his friends near our house in Ayanavaram, Gunalan said. “Police’s version that Akash, under the influence of alcohol, had broken a car window is completely untrue. After taking him into custody for questioning, the police thrashed him until he became sick. He was then sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment where he died.” Gunalan also alleged that after admitting Akash to the hospital, police offered money to his mother to silence them. “We are planning to file a written petition with the Chennai City Police Commissioner’s office,” he said. On Thursday afternoon, judicial magistrate Lakshmi arrived at the government hospital mortuary to oversee the postmortem procedure which began later in the day. “A case was registered under Section 176 (i) A as a precautionary move. The magistrate inquiry will bring out the truth,” a senior police officer said. Several police officers and personnel were stationed at the hospital to maintain peace and order. (With inputs from Sinduja Jane)