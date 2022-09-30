Madras High Court expresses displeasure over delay in permitting TNPL to remove invasive species

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special bench of the Madras High Court dealing with forest-related cases, on Thursday, warned of summoning the secretary of the department concerned if the proposal to permit Tamil Nadu News Print Limited (TNPL) to remove invasive species such as senna spectabilis and lantana is not cleared without further delay.

When special government pleader (SGP) T Seenivasan submitted that the proposal was still under consideration of the finance department, the bench consisting of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy said: "We express our displeasure. Every time the same status report is filed. Whose consideration the proposal is still pending for? Shall we issue notice to the Chief Secretary?" the bench asked, and warned of summoning the secretary of the department concerned to the court.

Expressing concern about the potential of the invasive species to destroy natural resources, the judges wanted the government to prioritise the drive. The SGP, however, submitted that the government had to follow procedures in clearing the proposal.

The bench adjourned the matters with a direction that the secretary of the department concerned would have to appear before the court if the proposal was not cleared by the next hearing.

