Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Selection, not election’: DMK cadre disappointed

We put forth our grievances and demands, but they didn’t accept them,” said a former district-level functionary on condition of anonymity.

Published: 30th September 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Shortly after the DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli published the list of functionaries elected to party units from the town panchayat to the district level on Thursday, a section of DMK cadre and second-rung leaders expressed disappointment, saying many people were given more than one post, in violation of the party’s bylaws. The names of district secretaries too were published.

“It wasn’t a list of elected functionaries; it was a list of ‘selected’ functionaries. In our district, five teams were nominated for district functionaries, and the State-level functionaries, who were deployed as election authorities, invited us for compromise talks. We put forth our grievances and demands, but they didn’t accept them,” said a former district-level functionary on condition of anonymity.

“Later, we demanded a fair election for the district unit. But without an election or us withdrawing our nominations, they declared the results,” the former functionary explained. Another senior party member from a southern district said, “There was a need for an election in at least 25 district units since more than four teams were contesting. But they declared the results without an election. This has given cadre the message that their opinions don’t matter.”

Another former district functionary said at least 11 district secretaries are originally from the AIADMK. “Within 11 years in the party, Thalapathi Murugesn, who is from the DMDK, became the Coimbatore South district secretary. With three years of service, T Mathiyazhagan, of Rajini Makkal Mandram, became the Krishnagiri East district secretary. But thousands of DMK cadre who were in the party for generations were unable to get even a ward secretary post. The DMK seems to be a haven for party hoppers”.

The cadre further said that despite the party’s ‘one man one post’ rule, many people were given two posts while eligible cadre wasn’t given any.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Murasoli DMK cadre
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp