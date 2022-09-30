Tamil Nadu: Upset over officials' inaction, villagers waylay mineral-smuggling truck in wee hours

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Villagers from Anainthanadarpatti near Ambasamudram waylaid a truck that was allegedly smuggling m-sand from an unauthorised crusher unit and handed it over to Pappakudi police in the wee hours of Thursday. Just two months ago, Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector C A Rishab had closed down this crusher unit since it was operating without a permit, and ordered the closure of its adjacent stone quarry over various violations. He had also imposed a total fine of Rs 10 crore on them.

"Despite the sub-collector's orders, those running the crusher unit have been smuggling out m-sand that was stored at the unit, over the past two weeks. With the officials not responding to our repeated complaints, the residents decided to do something about it. We intercepted one of the trucks carrying m-sand from the unit at 1.30 am on Thursday," said Idaikal Panchayat Vice-President S Dharmaraj.

Police have registered an FIR against the truck owner and a taluk-level task force led by the tahsildar has been sent to the crusher for further inquiry. Rishab told TNIE that the village administrative officer and tahsildar would actively monitor vehicular movement near the crusher and take appropriate action against the violators.

In their petition to District Collector V Vishnu and Sub-Collector Rishab, the villagers said at least 30 trucks have been smuggling m-sand from the closed crusher unit daily at night. "Officials who failed to take action against this violation should also be brought to book," they demanded. Last month, Anainthanadarpatti villagers had twice staged road blockades demanding the permanent closure of this crusher, and the Pappakudi police had booked the protesting villagers then.

When contacted, Deputy Superintendent of Police L Francis told TNIE that action will be taken against the crusher unit authorities. Meanwhile, former MLA Raviarunan said the sub-collector must seal off the crusher and its pathway. "I wonder how the officials allowed this unit to function illegally for around a year. As we demanded in the peace committee meeting on August 26, the huge amount of m-sand stored in the crusher unit should be placed for auction and the revenue generated could go to the State exchequer," he said.

In a communication to the officials, Coordinator of Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association Anwar Balasingam has demanded the State government to give police protection to Panchayat Vice-President Dharmaraj who has been continuously opposing the illegal activities of the crusher and quarry.

