Home States Tamil Nadu

Letter to Tamil Nadu CM details ‘decades of harassment’ at Kalakshetra

These incidents pertain to instances of decades of sexual abuse faced by current and former students.

Published: 01st April 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

The Kalakshetra Foundation continue to be marred by controversy over alleged sexual harassment complaints against four faculty members | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A letter written by a newly formed Kalakshetra students’ union to Chief Minister M K Stalin and the Union Ministry and Culture, which was shared by the students with TNIE, said students have been facing sexual and verbal abuse and harassment for decades from four male teaching staff - Assistant Professor Hari Padman, and repertory artists Sanjit Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath. Students have also faced body shaming, verbal abuse and casteist remarks from serving director Revathi Ramachandran and the Head of the Dance Department Dr Jyolsna Menon, the letter said.

“These incidents pertain to instances of decades of sexual abuse faced by current and former students. These involve several serving male teachers, one of whom has been here for close to two decades,” the letter read.

“Casteist remarks have been hurled against students. They have refrained from speaking up fearing retribution and dismissal. The students who have faced such abuses have opened up on conditions of anonymity, and wish to maintain it,” the letter further read. 

The students also alleged that the director paid no heed to the complaints raised, both orally and in written form. “As our complaints have been summarily dismissed, we write to you demanding action against Director Ramachandran and Head of Dance Department Dr Jyolsna Menon,” the students urged in the letter. 

“We also demand reconstitution of the internal complaints committee. The IC must include a Student representative decided by the Students Union,” the students demanded. Meanwhile, students have decided to call off the protest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalakshetra M K Stalin
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp