Letter to Tamil Nadu CM details ‘decades of harassment’ at Kalakshetra

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A letter written by a newly formed Kalakshetra students’ union to Chief Minister M K Stalin and the Union Ministry and Culture, which was shared by the students with TNIE, said students have been facing sexual and verbal abuse and harassment for decades from four male teaching staff - Assistant Professor Hari Padman, and repertory artists Sanjit Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath. Students have also faced body shaming, verbal abuse and casteist remarks from serving director Revathi Ramachandran and the Head of the Dance Department Dr Jyolsna Menon, the letter said.

“These incidents pertain to instances of decades of sexual abuse faced by current and former students. These involve several serving male teachers, one of whom has been here for close to two decades,” the letter read.

“Casteist remarks have been hurled against students. They have refrained from speaking up fearing retribution and dismissal. The students who have faced such abuses have opened up on conditions of anonymity, and wish to maintain it,” the letter further read.

The students also alleged that the director paid no heed to the complaints raised, both orally and in written form. “As our complaints have been summarily dismissed, we write to you demanding action against Director Ramachandran and Head of Dance Department Dr Jyolsna Menon,” the students urged in the letter.

“We also demand reconstitution of the internal complaints committee. The IC must include a Student representative decided by the Students Union,” the students demanded. Meanwhile, students have decided to call off the protest.

